Eloise was born on April 1, 1925 in Groveton, Texas to Sterling Carter Renfro and Chlora Burris Renfro. She passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 94. She lived most of her life in Beaumont, Texas and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1942. After graduation while working at the Magnolia Refinery, she was introduced to her co-worker's brother, Dewey Clanahan. That co-worker became her sister-in-law on August 5, 1944. On August 5, 2019, Eloise and Dewey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary--a true testament to love and commitment. Her overwhelming love and commitment to her God, her husband and children, her extended family and her friends was the driving force of her life. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, S.C. Renfro, Jr. Remaining to mourn her loss are her husband, Dewey Clanahan of Beaumont, her daughter, Sherrie Dominy (Milton) of Wildwood, her son, Michael Clanahan (Lisette) of Orange, and her sister, Barbara Zabbia of Dallas. Also, "Grammy" will be missed by her grandsons, Devin Hinote (Trina) of Porter, Texas, Derek Hinote (Meghan) of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Step-grandsons, Jason Dominy (Tina) of Canton, Texas and Jarrod Dominy (Christina) of League City, Texas; along with all of her greatgrandkids, great-greatgrandkids and her nieces and nephews. Eloise was a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church where a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a future date to be announced.