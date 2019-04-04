1930 - 2019 Elsa Durgan 88, of Beaumont, TX; passed Mar. 27, 2019. Services will be Apr. 06, 2019 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church 3081 Hollywood St, St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Green Lawn II Cemetery Beaumont, TX. She leaves to cherish her memories a host relatives and friend.proctorsmortuary.com
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019