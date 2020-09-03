Elva Vian Burlin, 90, of Beaumont, passed away on August 26, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Reverend Josh Hale. Burial will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.
Born in Batson, Texas, on July 15, 1930, she was the daughter of George Herford and Winnie (Townsen) Herford. Elva was in the first EMT class held in Shattuck, Oklahoma in 1976. She was one of the first EMT's in the town of Shattuck. She worked as a nurse in the ICU in Shattuck and many other offices in the medical field for at least 30 years. Elva was a faithful and longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a part of many organizations including 50 years in the Order of the Eastern Star, Past Matron of both Wisteria Chapter 823 and Beaumont Chapter 71. Elva was an excellent seamstress who donated breast pillows to cancer patients and enjoyed crocheting as well up until the day she passed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Elva adored her family dearly and left an impact on everyone's life she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Winnie Herford; loving husband of 55 years, Lowell Burlin; son, Henry Michael Burlin; granddaughter, Elva Renee Ellis; son in law, Douglas Ellis; and many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Lana Burgtorf and husband Bob of Shattuck, Oklahoma; Elaine Ashcraft and husband Elmer of Silsbee, and Vanessa Ellis of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jody Burlin, Tiffany Marshall and husband Jonathon, L.R. Burgtorf and wife Joey, Chet Burgtorf, and Marshall Burgtorf; great grandchildren, Caedmon Burgtorf, Noah Burgtorf, Amelie Burgtorf, and Emerson Burgtorf, siblings, Sylvia Jones, Jim Herford, Lloyd Herford, Walter Herford; and many other loving family and friends.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Riceland Hospice for the loving care and support they gave to Mrs. Burlin and her family.
Serving as pallbearers will be L.R. Burgtorf, Chet Burgtorf, Marshall Burgtorf, Jody Burlin, Carson Mainwaring, and Jessica Underwood. Honorary pallbearer Jonathon Marshall.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 3001 Knox Street, Ste. 200 Dallas, Texas 75205.