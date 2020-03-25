Emily Annie Fischer, 94, of Hamshire, passed away March 23, 2020 in Silsbee following a lengthy illness. Born December 11, 1925 in Stowell, to Iddell and JV Garvin.
She is survived by her sister, Lucille Clubb; son, Hal Fischer; daughter, Betty Wilburn; and grandson, Melvin Fischer Wright.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Fischer; sister, Clara Craigen; and brother, JC Garvin.
Mrs. Fischer was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Hamshire and served as treasurer, groundskeeper, flower committee chair and Sunday school administrator. She celebrated over a half century of perfect attendance. In addition, she actively assisted her husband in rice farming and was an avid gardener.
A private family service will be held at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry of First Baptist Church, 25304 Highway 124, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
