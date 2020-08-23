1/1
Emily Schowe-Fisher
1956 - 2020
Emily Schowe-Fisher, 63, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born to Beverly Geary Schowe and Rudolph Schowe in Ogden, Utah on October 5, 1956. Emily was a United States Army Veteran from August 1975 to August 1978.

Survivors include her husband, Ernie Fisher, of Beaumont; daughter, Sondra Hernandez, of Webster; sister, Stacy Garza and her husband, Lewis, of Georgetown; brother, Jeff Schowe and his wife, Gina, of Lenore, North Carolina; niece, Esther Garza, of Georgetown; nephew, Isiah Garza, of Georgetown; stepdaughter, Leigh Fisher, of Beaumont; and father and mother-in-law, Freddie and Ernestine Fisher, of Beaumont.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Schowe and Beverly Bowers and nephew, Austin Schowe.

Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A celebration of life for Mrs. Fisher will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or your charity of choice.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
