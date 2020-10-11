1/1
Emma James Bodden
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma James Bodden, 89, of Kingsland, formerly of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born January 9, 1931, in Port Arthur, to Fay Cooper James and Roy "Big Boy" James.

Survivors include her children, Belen Bodden, of Richardson; Aleta Goenne and husband, Fred, of Kingsland; Marla Williams and husband, Dennis, of Beaumont; David Bodden, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Andrea Giovinazzo, of Austin; sister, Patsy Williams and husband, Van; grandchildren, Corby Williams; Amy Dunman; Amanda Sims; Krystin Bodden; and Alex, Brianna, and Nathan Giovinazzo; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of fifty-four years, Boyd Bodden; and brother, Elroy James.

A gathering of Mrs. Bodden's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
02:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved