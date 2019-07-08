Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma M. "Janie" Goats. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019 Emma "Janie" M. Goats, 85, of Nederland, Texas passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born in Crow, Texas on January 25, 1934 to the late Hubert Earl Shuart and Ivey Newman Shuart. She worked as a secretary at First Baptist Church in Port Neches for sixteen and half years. She also taught Sunday School for several years and was a part of Homebound Ministries at First Baptist Church in Port Neches. Those left to cherish Emma's memory are her husband, Otis Goats of Nederland; her daughters, Keyla Poss and husband Rick of Nederland, and DeLana Huebel and husband Ron of Orangefield; her son, Kevin Goats and wife Lori of Lumberton; her grandsons, Jerrod Poss and wife Cara, Chaese Poss, Chris Huebel and wife Brittany, Matthew Harvill, Jeff Huebel and wife Stephanie, and Kaden Goats; her granddaughters Gracen Goats, Lily Goats, and Marissa Goats; her step-sisters and step-brother; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Virginia McCaffety; and her daughter, Caroline Boudreaux. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Neches. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Internment will take place at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials can be sent to or First Baptist Church in Port Neches.

1934 - 2019 Emma "Janie" M. Goats, 85, of Nederland, Texas passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born in Crow, Texas on January 25, 1934 to the late Hubert Earl Shuart and Ivey Newman Shuart. She worked as a secretary at First Baptist Church in Port Neches for sixteen and half years. She also taught Sunday School for several years and was a part of Homebound Ministries at First Baptist Church in Port Neches. Those left to cherish Emma's memory are her husband, Otis Goats of Nederland; her daughters, Keyla Poss and husband Rick of Nederland, and DeLana Huebel and husband Ron of Orangefield; her son, Kevin Goats and wife Lori of Lumberton; her grandsons, Jerrod Poss and wife Cara, Chaese Poss, Chris Huebel and wife Brittany, Matthew Harvill, Jeff Huebel and wife Stephanie, and Kaden Goats; her granddaughters Gracen Goats, Lily Goats, and Marissa Goats; her step-sisters and step-brother; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Virginia McCaffety; and her daughter, Caroline Boudreaux. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Neches. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Internment will take place at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials can be sent to or First Baptist Church in Port Neches. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.