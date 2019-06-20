Enoch "Joe" Bridges 1925 - 2019 Enoch "Joe" Bridges, 93, of Beaumont, died Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1925, in Kelso, Washington, to Bessie Tarvin and Enoch Clyde Bridges. Joe was a long-time resident of Beaumont. He was a retired mechanic and was very involved in the community, including Beaumont Community Players, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, St. Mark's Treasure House, and being a Jefferson County Reserve Deputy. Survivors include his son, Kenneth Bridges and his wife, Rosemary; daughters, Carol Petersen and her husband, Jim; Karen Fridelle; and Cathey Bridges; sister, Helen Jones; grandchildren, Stuart Petersen, Ryan Petersen, Wayne Fridelle, Sarah Fridelle Tiller, David Bridges, and Joanna Bridges; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; uncle, Robert Bridges; and wife, Virginia Murphy. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Ann Harwel Bridges; parents; step-mother, Pauline East Bridges; son, Enoch Edward Bridges; brother, Charles Bridges; and son-in-law, Gene Fridelle. A Memorial Service for Mr. Bridges will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His ennichement will follow in St. Mark's Garden Columbarium, with a gathering of family and friends to follow in the Cloister Room. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019