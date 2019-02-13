1976 - 2019 Matthew Eric Martin, 42, of Beaumont, died Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1976, in Houston, to Melinda Davidson Martin and Randall R. Martin. He is survived by his parents, Melinda and Randall Martin, of Beaumont; sister, Lorie Lewis and her husband, Rusty, of Port Arthur; daughter, Grace Martin, of Camarillo, California; and nephews, Alec Lewis and Noah Lewis. A gathering of Mr. Martin's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North. Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dream Center of Southeast Texas, 3890 FM 3514, Beaumont, Texas 77705. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Martin Matthew.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019