Ernest J. Hargrave, Sr., 83, of Lumberton, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1936, to Euna Leleux Hargrave and Anetuse Hargrave, in Morse, Louisiana, and was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hargrave; children, Julie Kathleen Smithy and her husband, Greig, of Nederland; Ernest Joseph Hargrave, Jr. of Lumberton; Daryl Dwayne Hargrave of Sour Lake; and Randal Scot Hargrave and his wife, Christine, of Beaumont; sisters, Peggy Lackey of Port Neches, Rita Dugas of Center, and Odette Kendrick of Mauriceville; grandchildren, Roxanne Courtney, Keshia Reed, Deshea Muckleroy, Delaina Hargrave, Bethany Hargrave, Joshua Cole, Andrew Mino, Devin Hargrave, and Tyler Mitchell; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A gathering of Mr. Hargrave's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 243 South LHS Drive, Lumberton. His entombment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
