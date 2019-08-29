Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Breaux. View Sign Service Information Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2444 Rollingbrook Dr Baytown , TX 77521 (281)-422-8111 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2444 Rollingbrook Dr Baytown , TX 77521 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2444 Rollingbrook Dr Baytown , TX 77521 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1936 - 2019 Ernestine Breaux, 83, of Baytown, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Vivian, Louisiana on May 31, 1936 to Melvin E. Sexton, Sr. and Reba Lee Sexton and was raised in Beaumont, Texas. Ernestine's commitment to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evidenced by her life of prayer and compassion for others. She and her husband, Ernest, served for 40 years as the leaders of the Southern Gospel music group, The Gospel Messengers. She was also an accomplished artist with a collection of paintings that spans over 55 years. She was an excellent homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wyatt "Red" Sexton and granddaughter, Heather Joslin. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ernest J. Breaux, Sr. of Baytown, Texas; brother, Melvin Sexton, Jr. of Beaumont, Texas; children Debbie Joslin and husband, Randy Joslin of Farmington, New Mexico; Mike Breaux and wife, Taunya Breaux of Baytown, Texas; Tammy Bickers and husband, Larry Bickers of Baytown, Texas; Ernest J. Breaux, Jr. and wife, Robyn Breaux of Roatan, Honduras; Chris Breaux and wife, Sherri Breaux of Pflugerville, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Navarre Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Joslin officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, from 9 AM until 10 AM at the funeral home. Flowers may be sent to Navarre Funeral Home at 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521 or contributions may be made in her honor to .

