We give way to joy in a time of sorrow as a grandson welcomes his grandfather at Heaven's gates.



Born September 21, 1954 in Brownsville, Texas, Ernesto Lucas was an inspirational man to everyone he met. He worked hard, played harder, and loved fiercely. If he saw a need, he would do what he could to lend a hand. He doted on his wife and children, and his grandchildren were his world. The 9th of seventeen children, Ernesto was a family man and shared a close bond with his siblings despite the distance between them. His last moments on earth he was surrounded in love, prayer, and support from hundreds, and he took his last breath and began a new journey just after sunrise on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:54 a.m. He is already greatly missed.



Ernesto was preceded in death by his parents John M. and Gloria B. Lucas, his brothers Juan J, Jorge, and Roberto Lucas, and his grandson Baby Lucas Isaiah Mata. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years Martha Susan Lucas, his children Mayra Eugenia Ruiz, Cynthia Marie Velazquez, Victoria Inez Mata, Ernest Simon Lucas, Adrian Matthew Lucas, his grandchildren Andrea Fernanda, Ana Carolina, Consuelo Alexandria, Andres Sebastian, Pablo Elias, Catalina Marie, Julian Marcello, Sophia Isabella, Valentina, Isabella Marie, and Adaline Nicole, his brothers and sisters Maria Elena, Graciela, Norma Dora, Yolanda, Stephen B, Ramiro, Mary Jane, Esmeralda, Diana, Rene, David, Daniel, and Gloria Dina, their spouses, and countless nephews, nieces, cousins, godchildren, adopted children, and friends.



We will celebrate his life at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plantersville with a viewing Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4 p.m., followed by a rosary. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pallbearers are Julian Marcello Ruiz, Pablo Elias Mata, Andres Sebastian Velazquez, Adrian Matthew Lucas, Ernest Simon Lucas, Robert Lucas Jr, and Elias Daniel Mata.



He may never know how much he was loved by all, but we all never had a doubt about how much he loved us.



Eternal rest grant him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. Rest in Peace Daddy. We love you.



