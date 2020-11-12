Esther Maude Senigal, 88, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital. Esther Maude's greatest joys were her children who will cherish her memories, Roland A. Senigal (Irma), Walter J. Senigal, Zachery Z. Senigal, Nettie Melonson (Nelson), Rena J. Berry, and Trudy Duffie; fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also a host of family and friends. On Saturday, November 14, 2020, there will be a visitation 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont.