1/1
Esther Maude Senigal
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Maude Senigal, 88, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital. Esther Maude's greatest joys were her children who will cherish her memories, Roland A. Senigal (Irma), Walter J. Senigal, Zachery Z. Senigal, Nettie Melonson (Nelson), Rena J. Berry, and Trudy Duffie; fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; also a host of family and friends. On Saturday, November 14, 2020, there will be a visitation 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont.

www.comeauxchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved