Ethel Marie McGough, 77, of Warren passed away November 19, 2020.



Born March 10, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Charles and Katy Berwick, she lived in Warren for many years. There are people who walk this earth that are meant to share their light with others, and Marie was one of those beautiful souls. If you were fortunate enough to know her then you understand the challenge to honor her on a tiny strip of newspaper. Marie was a local business owner of The Bar-B-Q Pit for several decades. She gave all of herself to her community, feeding them when they were hungry and penniless, sharing a prayer, a smile, her wonderful laugh, and the warmest hug to all in need. Her family was extended to this community for most of her life. We have so many incredible memories that we could share, and the majority would include an entertaining anecdote about something Marie did or said... she brought so much laughter and joy. Words simply cannot convey. She exemplified the way we are meant to live as God desires. She didn't preach her ways to her family - instead she walked through life quietly, graciously, and let us learn through her actions and behavior. While we truly cannot comprehend how we are supposed to live without this incredibly beautiful, loving human in our world, we are confident that her soul is loving us still, watching us closely as she finally rests in peace with our Lord and Savior.



Marie is survived by her loving husband, Mike McGough; children, Cindy McInnis, Jerry Alan



Fonville, James Fonville and wife, Amy, Bill McGough and wife, Jennifer, Marty McGough and wife, Tara, and Dawn Clark and husband, Trey; brother, Frank Berwick and wife, Mary Jane; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family members and friends.



A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 am at the Warren City Cemetery.



We would like to respect the nature of Marie's death and ask that consideration be taken into account for all family and friends by using COVID-19 guidelines



