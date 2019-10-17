On October 14, 2019, Ethelbert Aquila Moore, Jr. (88), known as Ebb, of Beaumont, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior. Ebb was born in Dayton, Texas on September 5, 1931, to Ethelbert Aquila Moore, Sr. and Myrtle Haskins Moore. The family moved to California where Ebb went to school in the Thousand Oaks area and attended high school at Oxnard Union High School in Oxnard, California. In 1951, Ebb left California to travel to Huntsville, Texas where he attended Sam Houston State University, where he obtained a degree in Chemistry. While in college, Ebb met the love of his life, Flo Anne Mazzola, and they married in June of 1954. Ebb then served two years in the United States Army. After the Army, Ebb returned to Beaumont, where he entered Lamar State College of Technology and earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. Ebb's career as an engineer was spent at Texaco Refinery in Port Arthur where he worked until retirement in 1993. Ebb served his church, Sabine Tabernacle, in ministry as a Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Elder, and other ministry duties overseeing the Tuesday and Thursday morning prayer meetings. He served his church all the way until three weeks before his death. Proceeding Ebb in death are his wife Flo Anne; his parents, Quil and Myrtle Moore; mother-in-law, Dora Mazzola; and sister, Lanier Bishop. Ebb is survived by his brother, Marshal Ray Moore and his wife Helen; daughter, Sarah Moore Adams; son, Sam Moore and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Nathan Adams, Andrew Moore, Abigail Moore, and Emily Moore; great-grandchild, Braxtyn Pettie; nephews, Dean Nowojeiski and David Nowojeiski; and his nieces, Cyndee Peterson and Danier Sabolchick. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont. Officiating will be Reverend James Boykin. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019