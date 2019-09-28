Etta Alice Sheehan, 90, of Nederland passed away September 26, 2019. She was born in Nederland on June 19, 1929 to the late George W. Willis and Cora Evelyn Thompson Willis. She retired as a Teachers Aid from Nederland ISD and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Nederland. Those left to cherish Etta's memory are her sons, Michael Sheehan and his wife, Joan of Nederland and Larry Sheehan of Nederland; her grandchildren, Megan Harrison and her husband, Hunter, and Miranda Guidry and her husband, Taylor; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter Jr., Arielle, and Felicity. Etta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Chris Sheehan; her brother, W. David Willis; and her sister, Mary Beth Hastings. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home with interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019