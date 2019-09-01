Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Euna Grace Gartman Peacock. View Sign Service Information Hunters Glen Baptist Church 4001 Custer Rd Plano, TX 75023 Send Flowers Obituary

1925 - 2019 Euna Grace Gartman Peacock, born May 24, 1925 to Stephen Ellis and Alice Elma Gartman and passed from this earthly life, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Lowell Peacock, sisters Edith Farley, Ethel Havins, Donna Hinson, brother Dr. Robert Gartman and granddaughter Jennifer McCallum. Grace was a wonderful daughter, sister, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Grace was a life-long resident of Port Arthur and a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1943. Grace married on August 4, 1945 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage to the love of her life Lowell Peacock. Together they raised three children, Donna, David, and Dennis Peacock providing a happy home full of love and Christian values. Grace was a life-long member of the Assembly of God Church and a past member of the Social Order of Beauceant. After her children were older, she worked for Dr. Byrum at the Physicians and Surgeons Clinic of Port Arthur for over 20 years before retiring. In 2010, She and Lowell moved to Plano, TX to be near their children. Grace is survived by daughter Donna McCallum and husband Jim of Plano, TX, son David Peacock and wife Linda of Plano, TX, son Dennis Peacock and wife Gari of Bella Vista, AR., 5 grandchildren, Mark McCallum, Stephen Peacock, John Peacock and wife Katie, Donald Peacock and wife Megan, and Andrew Peacock. 7 great grandchildren, Katherine McCallum, Brooke, Myles and Grace Peacock, Nolan, Reagan and Harper Peacock, sisters-in-law Melba Doris Farris and Patty Gartman, and other relatives including Jean Greer, Bennie Heffner, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Services, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hunters Glen Baptist Church, Plano, TX and Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Abundant Life Church, 2301 Parkway St., Groves Tx 77619. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the church of your choice or .

