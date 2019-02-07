1935 - 2019 Eunice B. Akins, 83 of Beaumont, TX passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home. She was a retired presser from Shepherd Laundry. Memories are left to her daughter, Annette Collins (Ernest); sisters, Annie M. Brown, Dorothy Colquitt, Marrine Arline and Thelma Thomas; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; also a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation 10 a.m. until 12 noon at House of Prayer Baptist Church located at 3350 Washington Blvd. @ 8th St. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019