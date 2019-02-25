1941 - 2019 Eunice "Laverne" Grant, 77, of Beaumont, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Beaumont Health Care. She was born on July 16, 1941, in Rosebud, Texas, to Bertie Lela Snodgrass and Howard Elvin Schedule. Laverne is survived by her spouse, Kelvin Smith; and son, James Grant, both of Beaumont; brother, Lonnie Schedule and his wife, Jackie; and sister, Shirley Buelow and her husband, Johnny, all of Alvin; grandchildren, Shannan Dinet and her husband, Jeremiah and Howard Cantu and his wife, Kathleen, all of Sour Lake; John Cantu, of Pasadena; Jason Cantu, of Houston; Crystal Sanchez and her husband, Christopher, of Texas City; and Angel Schenck and her husband, Michael, of Mays Landing, New Jersey; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arthur Grant; and daughters, Linda Gail Cantu and Elizabeth Ann Bradley. A gathering of Mrs. Grant's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Julie Rogers "Gift of Life" Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice "Laverne" Grant.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019