1930-2020 Eva Joyce Bennight Stivner, 90, of Pineland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hemphill Care Center. Eva was born February 13, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Joseph Benton Bennight and Lottie Verline Keller Bennight. She was a graduate of French High School and Lanier Business College and she worked for many years as a secretary for Jefferson Drugs in Beaumont before moving to Sabine County where she resided for 30 years. She loved her dogs and her family. Eva is survived by her husband, Daniel Stivner of Pineland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents. Eva wanted to give a special thanks for Bonnie and Ronny Stewart and God bless everyone at Hemphill Care Center. Cremation arrangements were handled by Starr Funeral Home. Condolences can be made and memorial book may be signed at

