Mrs. Swain married, began a family, and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, Detroit, Michigan, and back to Little Rock, before moving to Port Neches, Texas (among other towns in Texas) with her husband's football career. After having two sons, she returned to the workforce with the United States Census Bureau in 1959, for which she worked until her retirement after more than thirty years. While at the Census Bureau, she was promoted several times, and had several distinguished accomplishments and awards, most notably, supervising in 1970 the first completed decennial census in the United States for a metropolitan area with a population over one million persons. Many of among those with whom she worked at the Census Bureau became like a second family to her.

Mrs. Swain is survived by her son, Raymond W. Greer, and his wife, Pamela. She is also survived by grandchildren, Dana Marie von Freeden (and her husband, Christopher), Emily Ann McClain (and her husband, Gordon), Sarah Kelly Harris, and Jonathan Collin Greer. Additionally, Mrs. Swain is survived by and mourned by her great-grandchildren, Grace Ann McClain, Ella Ann McClain, and Shane Christopher von Freeden, and other family and friends.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as an active, determined, warm, loving, caring, and compassionate lady.

Mrs. Swain was predeceased by her son, Mervyn Hardy Greer, Jr., and her second husband, Frank Standley Swain.

Mrs. Swain was cremated, and a private family ceremony was held per her wishes.

Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or .

Complete and updated information may be found at:

