1918 - 2019 Evelyn Alice Palmer, 101, of The Woodlands, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Healthcare in Spring, Texas. Evelyn was born March 26, 1918 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Paul Sonnenberg and Ella Maas Sonnenberg. Evelyn was a former resident of Groves for 80 years and spent the remainder of her years in The Woodlands. She was a beautician, homemaker and member of Abundant Life Sanctuary in Groves. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Robert Rowell Palmer, Sr.; granddaughter, Alisa Henry; and six brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Jerisue Thomson and husband Tommy of The Woodlands; son, Robert Rowell Palmer, Jr. and wife Kitty of Kingwood; brother, Jeremy "Litz" Sonnenberg and wife Marsha of Dallas; two grandchildren, Matthew Thomson, and Rob Palmer and wife Lauren; and five great-grandchild- ren. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend David Myer officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 9, 2019