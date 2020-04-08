Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Bonneaux. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Bonneaux, 90, of Orange, passed away on April 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, on July 30, 1929, she was the daughter of Earnest L. Blanton and Mary (Pender) Blanton. Evelyn had a kind heart and a wild sense of adventure. She valued her family more than anything and always made sure they came first. Evelyn enjoyed crossword puzzles and the Wheel of Fortune. Evelyn and her beloved husband Nelson travelled the world together, living in several countries and giving birth to her children in the Philippines, Taiwan, and San Antonio. She loved her sons dearly and took great joy in being "Grandma" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoying any chance she got to babysit them. Evelyn will be deeply missed but always remembered in the hearts of everyone who came to know and love her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nelson Bonneaux; sons, Paul Bonneaux and wife Suzanne, David Bonneaux and wife Christine, and Gary Bonneaux and wife Allisha; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020

