Evelyn Josephine Parker was born January 2, 1929 in Rusk Texas to Alma Agnes Sears Parker and Charles Henry Parker.
She grew up in Livingston, Texas, full of energy and ambition. Once WWII started in 1942, she convinced her Mother, at age 10, to let her start working in service stations to earn extra money. She graduated from Livingston High School, then moved to Austin, Texas and studied business for two years at University of Texas. While in Austin she, her husband and friends started a business building prefabricated modular buildings called Fabricon. When her husband was called to war, it enabled her to travel to Central & South America, sparking her lifelong relationship with exploration. In the 1950s, while her husband was working as a seismographer, she purchased a portable skating rink and traveled around the South providing roller skating to small communities. By 1960, Evelyn and her family moved to Beaumont, opening a semi-permanent location called Gateway Skating Rink. Around the same time, she opened Beaumont Coin and Stamp Co on Calder Avenue which later evolved into Evelyn Manning's Gifts. Around 1965, Gateway Skating Rink relocated to college Street as Manning's Texas on Wheels. During this time, she opened up Triangle Art and Crafts Supply on 1st and North Streets which later expanded and relocated to 11th Street to become Manning's School Supply. In the 1970s, Evelyn became partners with Jim Thomas to run a fly-in fishing business in Red Lake, Ontario. She would spend summers in Ontario and return in the fall to continue her other numerous business ventures. In what she would call her "spare time" she was actively involved with numerous organizations including Sales Marketing Executives of the Golden Triangle, National Federation of Small Businesses, Beaumont Little Theatre, Beaumont Art Museum and many others.
Evelyn adored the world, exploring every corner. Whether on a plane, boat or motorcycle, Evelyn saw more than most see in ten lifetimes. Caves, ruins, reefs, or mountains proved no barrier for her curiosity. Life was an adventure, and she embodied it. She loved games. Playing cards with friends and family occupied her downtime while she shared stories of her travels. Family was cherished. Always returning for those important days, gathering together to share food and love. Her daughters were her heart. Corinne Creason Barry, Diane Manning, plus her grandchildren Christopher Creason, Catherine Creason and Ryan Manning, were the center of it all. Whether in Rio or Casablanca, Evelyn always rushed home for family days with her chicken and dumplings. You wouldn't just say Evelyn enjoyed life; Evelyn was life. Strangers, they never existed. Life and people were her favorite stories. She never thought of herself as an innovator yet never saw obstacles. "See a goal and go for it," she would explain. She attributed her success to hard work and determination. Evelyn brought with her a glowing light to the world. Every mark she made on something changed it forever. Evelyn Manning made this world shine brighter. She will forever be missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Corinne Barry and her husband, James, of Beaumont; Diane Manning and Stan Teichroew, of B.C. Canada; son-in-law, Guy Manning, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ryan V. Manning, Christopher Creason and Catherine Creason; sister, Sandra A Gokey, of Livingston; and niece, Charlotte Treadway, of Livingston.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Coogler; father, Henry Parker; stepfather, Leo Coogler; and the father of her children, Charles B. Manning.
A gathering of Mrs. Manning's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
For those that would not attend in person, video conference will be available from at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85115414208?pwd=VndsMzdWSGtkcjRlM3VhZjZaQmtlQT09
Password: Evelyn
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123.