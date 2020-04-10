Exalton Joseph "JoJo" Williams (1949 - 2020)
  • "Condolences to the Williams family. May the love and peace..."
    - Debra Harris Johnson
  • "May God keep the family during this time of grief. RIP..."
    - Alice Rubin-Harmon
  • "RIP Jo Jo. God bless! "
    - Melvinice Broussard
  • "So sorry for your loss. "
    - Myra Jackson Jones
    - Jacqueline
Service Information
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-6597
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
Obituary
Exalton "JoJo" Joseph Williams, 70 of Beaumont, TX passed away at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. "JoJo" graduated from Hebert High School in 1968. He was in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam War and later joined the Air Force Reserve. "JoJo" retired as the HR Supervisor for DuPont Sabine Riverworks, Orange, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris Williams and his grandson, Jacorian Williams. Cherished memories are left to his children, Ashley Williams and Andria Williams; siblings, Edward Paul Williams (Carolyn), Larry Williams (Theresa), Kenneth Anthony Williams and Renee Marie Hubbard (Harry); nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be a visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. He will be laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery in Houston. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
