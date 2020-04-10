Exalton "JoJo" Joseph Williams, 70 of Beaumont, TX passed away at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. "JoJo" graduated from Hebert High School in 1968. He was in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam War and later joined the Air Force Reserve. "JoJo" retired as the HR Supervisor for DuPont Sabine Riverworks, Orange, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris Williams and his grandson, Jacorian Williams. Cherished memories are left to his children, Ashley Williams and Andria Williams; siblings, Edward Paul Williams (Carolyn), Larry Williams (Theresa), Kenneth Anthony Williams and Renee Marie Hubbard (Harry); nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be a visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. He will be laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery in Houston. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020