Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Visitation 12:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Greenlawn Memorial Park i Groves , TX View Map Obituary

1919 - 2019 Exia Eloice Brannan, 99, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, due to complications from injuries sustained in a fall. Burial will occur at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Levingston Funeral home beginning at 12:00 noon. Eloice was born in Anacoco, Louisiana, to Newton Jasper and Mable Lydia (Wright) Bivens on November 26, 1919. She grew up in Anacoco and graduated valedictorian from Orange High School in Anacoco at age 16. She then attended and graduated from Port Arthur Business College in 1937 and went to work as secretary for Port Arthur's city engineer. She "retired" in 1940 when she married David Byrd Brannan, Jr. of Port Arthur to become a full-time wife, mother, and homemaker. She and Byrd remained in Port Arthur until 1981, when they moved to Shreveport to be closer to family due primarily to Byrd's declining health. After his death in 1986, she remained there for the rest of her life. Eloice was a member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport where she proudly noted she was its oldest living member at the time of her death. She was a former member of The Department Club and a happy resident of The Glen Retirement System. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Byrd; her infant son, David Byrd Brannan, III; her daughter, Jo Ann Eklund; her sisters, Ruth Malissa Ruther, Nancy Jewel Carruth, and Inez Mae Franklin; her brother, Samuel Bruce Bivens; and her nephew, Wayne Carruth. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Eloice Engel (Hayward) McKinney, Texas; son, Dr. Michael Bivens Brannan (Patti) Shreveport; grandsons, David Scott Heath (Mindy), Paul Hammond Heath (Julie), Timothy Reagan Brannan, and Steven Byrd Brannan; granddaughter, Melissa Kathryn Brannan; great grandchildren, Dalton Heath (Katherine), Emma Heath, Parker Heath, Piper Heath, Kennedy Brannan, Zachary Brannan, Reese Brannan, Finnley Stewart, and Emerson Stewart. She is also survived by nieces, Judy Carruth Harris, Gloria Franklin Powell, Susan Franklin Corgey, Marilyn Miller Brown, Becky Bivens Clark; nephew, Jerry Bivens; many great nieces and nephews; and many great, great nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Magnolia House of The Glen Retirement System and to the devoted help of her sitter and friend, Nancy Jefferson.

