Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Farah Helen Haddad. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM Broussard's 2000 McFaddin Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Service 7:00 PM Broussard's 2000 McFaddin Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church 680 North 15th Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2019 Helen Haddad Farah, age 91, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. Born on July 24, 1927, in Labelle, she was the daughter of Camelle Haddad and Louis Shaheen Haddad. Both her parents immigrated from Lebanon and became early rice farming pioneers after settling in Southeast Texas in the early 1920s. Helen graduated from Fannett High School in 1946 after lettering in basketball and serving as the "giftatorian" for her graduating class. After high school, Helen attended Lamar Collage in Beaumont where she studied business. Upon graduation, she spent 8 years in the auditing department of Sears, Robuck and Co before retiring to raise a family. In the late 1940s, Helen was introduced to Emile SP Farah by her friend, and Emile's sister, Gloria Farah at their local church, St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. After dating for several years, they were married in 1952. Helen and Emile spent the next 51 years together raising two children, spending time with their close-knit family and devoting their time and resources to their church. Helen and Emile enjoyed cooking for family and friends, reading, tending to their homegrown garden and traveling to church conventions and Emile's Navy reunions. Saturday morning breakfast at "Auntie's house" with her Beaumont family was a treasured past time. Helen's family and church were her true passions in life. A life-long parishioner of St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, she served as an active member of the Altar Society and choir. She will always be remembered as a woman of faith, grace, generosity, hospitality and overall kindness to all. Helen was blessed with two children, Amelia and Shaheen, who she cherished. As a mother she was active in their lives by participating in the PTA, Boy Scouts, and always being there to listen and provide encouragement during challenging moments. Not only was Helen a wife and mother, she was also a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. The love and guidance she provided to others earned her the respect of being "Auntie Helen" to many "family" members. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Farah Lyons; son-in-law-law, Gene Lyons; son, Shaheen Louis Farah; daughter-in-law, Kerri Williams Farah; granddaughter, Rachel Lyons Eaton and her husband, Mark Eaton; grandson, David Lyons and his wife, Sharena Lyons; grandson, Michael Farah; and granddaughter, Megan Farah Blick and her husband, Aaron Blick. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren. Surviving nephew is Carl Haddad and his family, of Deer Park; surviving nieces are, Camelle Bitar and her family, of Beaumont and Tammy Haddad and her family, of Fannett-LaBelle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dahar S. Haddad; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Eaton. Special thanks are due to the loving and conscientious staff of Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Senior Care Center and to the compassionate staff of Altus Hospice Care for caring for Helen during the last part of her life. Pallbearers are Carl Haddad, Mike Edd, Gerald Farha, Aaron Blick, Mark Eaton and David Welborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 North 15th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702. God rest her soul, and may her memory be eternal. A gathering of Helen's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Trisagion Service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 North 15th Street at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Father Michel Pavez officiating services. Interment will follow the funeral services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1927 - 2019 Helen Haddad Farah, age 91, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. Born on July 24, 1927, in Labelle, she was the daughter of Camelle Haddad and Louis Shaheen Haddad. Both her parents immigrated from Lebanon and became early rice farming pioneers after settling in Southeast Texas in the early 1920s. Helen graduated from Fannett High School in 1946 after lettering in basketball and serving as the "giftatorian" for her graduating class. After high school, Helen attended Lamar Collage in Beaumont where she studied business. Upon graduation, she spent 8 years in the auditing department of Sears, Robuck and Co before retiring to raise a family. In the late 1940s, Helen was introduced to Emile SP Farah by her friend, and Emile's sister, Gloria Farah at their local church, St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. After dating for several years, they were married in 1952. Helen and Emile spent the next 51 years together raising two children, spending time with their close-knit family and devoting their time and resources to their church. Helen and Emile enjoyed cooking for family and friends, reading, tending to their homegrown garden and traveling to church conventions and Emile's Navy reunions. Saturday morning breakfast at "Auntie's house" with her Beaumont family was a treasured past time. Helen's family and church were her true passions in life. A life-long parishioner of St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, she served as an active member of the Altar Society and choir. She will always be remembered as a woman of faith, grace, generosity, hospitality and overall kindness to all. Helen was blessed with two children, Amelia and Shaheen, who she cherished. As a mother she was active in their lives by participating in the PTA, Boy Scouts, and always being there to listen and provide encouragement during challenging moments. Not only was Helen a wife and mother, she was also a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. The love and guidance she provided to others earned her the respect of being "Auntie Helen" to many "family" members. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Farah Lyons; son-in-law-law, Gene Lyons; son, Shaheen Louis Farah; daughter-in-law, Kerri Williams Farah; granddaughter, Rachel Lyons Eaton and her husband, Mark Eaton; grandson, David Lyons and his wife, Sharena Lyons; grandson, Michael Farah; and granddaughter, Megan Farah Blick and her husband, Aaron Blick. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren. Surviving nephew is Carl Haddad and his family, of Deer Park; surviving nieces are, Camelle Bitar and her family, of Beaumont and Tammy Haddad and her family, of Fannett-LaBelle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dahar S. Haddad; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Eaton. Special thanks are due to the loving and conscientious staff of Summer Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Senior Care Center and to the compassionate staff of Altus Hospice Care for caring for Helen during the last part of her life. Pallbearers are Carl Haddad, Mike Edd, Gerald Farha, Aaron Blick, Mark Eaton and David Welborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 North 15th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702. God rest her soul, and may her memory be eternal. A gathering of Helen's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Trisagion Service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 680 North 15th Street at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Father Michel Pavez officiating services. Interment will follow the funeral services at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close