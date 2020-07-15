Fay Jean Ryall, 88, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, at her home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday July 16, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont. The celebrant will be Monsignor William Manger of St Anne Catholic Church in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Beaumont.



Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.



Born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 19, 1931 and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, she was the daughter of Ensel V. Evenson and Elly E. (Porkert) Evenson. Fay was wonderful and compassionate and loved by her family. During her husband's career she lived in Kansas and throughout Texas. Upon retirement she spent many years traveling, taking over sea cruises, and proudly visited all 50 states. Fay is deeply missed and all of our prayers are with her in Heaven.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ensel V. Evenson and Elly E. Evenson.



She is survived by her husband, Lester Ryall and her eleven children, Fay A. Harrison, Paula M. Noble, Nancy L. Edwards, Lester J. Ryall, Jr., Linda M. Matherne, Joseph R. Ryall, Peggy A. Montolbano, Judy L. Ledet, Jean M. Ryall, Mary K. Ballenger, and Peter T. Ryall as well as 27 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77702.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store