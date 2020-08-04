Fay Marie Williams, 94 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30,2020, at her home in Silsbee, Texas, surrounded by family. She leaves a legacy of love in her wake. She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Carolyn and Wayne Morvent, Barbara Methner, and Robbie and Ken Shipper; five grandchildren and their spouses, Cathy and David Holmes, Sylvia (Missy) and Gene Sawyer, Timothy (Butch) Sawyer, Joey and Nicole Methner, and Chris and Darcey Methner; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew Havard, Brittany and Josh Holmes, Kristen and Wyatt Sawyer, Jillian Sawyer, and Amelia Methner. She is preceded in death by her husband J. Leon Williams, her parents Robert and Fannie Stone, her brother Robert L. (Dud) Stone, Jr., and sister Mary Jane (Chubby) Reid. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on October 11, 1925, Fay was a resident of Port Neches, Texas, most of her childhood. She moved to Silsbee her senior year of high school where she met and married the "love of her life", J. Leon Williams. In her more than nine decades of life, Fay was employed as secretary for Kirby Elementary and worked in the offices of various doctors in Silsbee. She entered Lamar's nursing program at the age of 45 and earned her LVN license to begin a new career as a nurse working for local doctors as well as MHMR at the courthouse in Kountze. She was also employed as an LVN at the Silsbee Doctors' Hospital and Silsbee Convalescent Home. Fay was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Silsbee and served as a Sunday school teacher for children as well as participated in numerous church activities. She joined Easter Star in 1974 and participated in many community projects. She and Leon enjoyed the fun and fellowship of square dancing many years. Her warm generosity, kind spirit, and unprecedented faith will remain an inspiration forever. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Home, 415 North 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM with gravesite services immediately afterward at Resthaven Cemetery.



