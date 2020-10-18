A true Southern lady, Fay Wedgeworth Birdwell formerly of Kountze, Texas, passed peacefully on September 25, 2020, in Kyle, Texas surrounded by family. She was born to Inez Bellamy Wedgeworth and John Bertis Wedgeworth in Dotson (Panola County), Texas June 4, 1923.



Fay and her husband Wintford G. Birdwell jointly owned and operated Birdwell Department Store in Kountze, Texas from 1948 until 1982, one of five original Birdwell Stores located in East Texas after WWII. Their family venture later expanded with the addition of Wedgeworth Five and Dime.



Mrs. Birdwell was a businesswoman long before many small-town moms thought about working outside the home. Fay made annual trips to the Dallas Apparel Mart, hand-picking clothing, shoes, and fabric to be sold in the store. She was known as having impeccable style, taste and grace. Through her civic involvement, Fay was a charter member of the Kountze Women's Club and the Kountze Public Library. A key project was establishing the city's new library. As an avid reader, this was near and dear to her heart. Today the library houses a wide collection of books and audio-visual materials and is highly valued by the community.



Fay was the consummate hostess and loved entertaining. She was an avid bridge player. Always smiling and gracious, she had an innate ability to make everyone feel special and welcome. Known for her "green thumb" Fay could resuscitate cast out plants from others as well as nurture a full, healthy, open-air plant room in the Birdwell home. The plant room was a showplace fostering many happy times.



In 2014, due to health reasons and to be closer to their daughter Celeste, the Birdwells moved from their family home to Kyle, Texas. In typical fashion, their good-natured personalities - with much humor and smiles - were welcome, and they made new friends as well as becoming quite close to caregivers at New Haven Memory Care. Mr. Birdwell passed in January 2016 at age 94. Fay's determined attitude to make the best of any situation kept her lively. Along with her "million-dollar smile", Fay's interest in others, friend or stranger, endeared her to all.



Mrs. Birdwell was pre-deceased by her husband of almost 70 years, Wintford, her parents, Inez and Bertis Wedgeworth and brothers J.B. Wedgeworth Jr, and Lawrence Wedgeworth. She is survived by her daughter Celeste Birdwell and husband Michael J. Brown of San Marcos, Texas, her granddaughter Nicole Birdwell Salafia and great-grandsons Henry and Augustus Norton of Durango, Colorado, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.



Due to the Covid pandemic, graveside services will be held at a future date jointly for both Mr. and Mrs. Birdwell at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. Special thanks, love and appreciation to caretakers at New Haven and Choice Hospice. Memorials may be made to the Kountze Public Library or by simply cultivating beauty thru plants and trees.



