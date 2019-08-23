Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Elaine Duplantis Briggs. View Sign Service Information Memorial Funeral Home Of Vidor Inc 1750 Hwy 12 Vidor , TX 77662 (409)-769-2422 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Funeral Home Of Vidor Inc 1750 Hwy 12 Vidor , TX 77662 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Williamson Cemetery Vidor , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1921-2019 Floyd Elaine Duplantis Briggs died peacefully at age 98 on August 19, 2019 at Vidor Health and Rehab. She was born to Dennis Pierre Duplantis and Addie Marguerite Hebert on June 13, 1921, in Port Arthur, Texas. Floyd Elaine graduated St. Mary's High School in 1939 and received a secretarial diploma from Port Arthur College in 1941. She worked for First National Bank, at Port Arthur College, and for several local attorneys. She married Carlton Woodrow Briggs on June 13, 1944. They lived in the Vidor area with their four children and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After the death of her husband on August 24, 1974, she spent many years working for her sister Jane Weldon at her daycare. Later Elaine lived with and cared for her mother in Port Arthur. In addition to raising four children and being a homemaker, Floyd Elaine was an avid letter writer, often sending pertinent newspaper clippings with her correspondence. She was a prolific crocheter, and her creations are legendary. She loved getting together with girlfriends, playing dominoes at the community center, and going to garage sales. Floyd Elaine also did genealogy with her daughters and had a vast knowledge of her extended family. Most of all she loved gathering with any of her family and celebrating her Cajun heritage and visiting together. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two siblings, Bettie Jane Duplantis Weldon and Vernon Lee Duplantis; her eldest daughter, Gaye Lee Briggs Dunlap; and two grandsons, Brent Briggs, Jr., and Evan Briggs. She is survived by two sons, Brent Briggs, Sr., of Vidor, and Rhett Briggs, Sr., of Shelley, ID; daughter Cela Briggs Slaugh of Springville, UT; brother Carl Duplantis of Nederland; 17 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8pm Friday, August 23, at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Graveside service: 10am Saturday, August 24, at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor.

