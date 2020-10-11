Floyd Hamilton Williams, 67, a native of Marshall, Texas, and a life long resident of Beaumont, Texas passed away at his home on Monday, October 5, 2020. Memories are left to his wife, Sheila Williams; son, Dorian Williams; daughter and her husband, Aerin Williams-Smith and Quentin; brother, Darl Bonner; sisters, Avalyn Pace and Ruddie Barnett; special sisters, Henrietta Haynes and Emma Villarreal; grandchildren, Mia, Dorian II, and an Angel due in December; and a host of other family and friends. There will be a private service.