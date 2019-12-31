Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd James Badeaux. View Sign Service Information Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home 4841 39th Street Port Arthur , TX 77642 (409)-962-4408 Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd James Badeaux, 86, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland, Texas.

Survivors: his wife of 63 years, Lois Mae Kruse Badeaux of Port Arthur; children, Father Kevin Badeaux of Port Arthur; Corliss Badeaux of Lake Charles, LA; Bonnie Badeaux Gilchrist (husband Ryan) of Bryan; Doreen Badeaux of Port Arthur, and Jeannie Badeaux Seligman (husband) Anthony of Houston; brother, Raymond Joseph Badeaux (wife Diana) of Baytown; son-in-law, Scott Rider (wife Carlyn) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Bram, Dane, Alex, and Laurence Vinson; Tabitha, Lance, and Tana Rider; Zachary and Nicholas Seligman; Ryan, Jr. and Roland Gilchrist; great grandchildren, Elliot and Claire Vinson, Heidi Armistead, and Norah Mae Rider. Other survivors include sisters-in-law Merlaine Kruse Wornson (husband Paul) of Brainerd, MN, and Geneva Sturgeon Kruse of Seymour, TX, plus nieces, nephews, and other kin. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Anite and Armand Badeaux; children, Galen Badeaux and Shannon Badeaux Rider.

Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, with a Christian Vigil recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at St. James Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, all in Port Arthur.

In lieu of flowers "Memorial Contributions" can be made to St. James Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the .

