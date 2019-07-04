|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ford Patricia Reidy.
|
|
Rosary
View Map
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
|
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
View Map
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
1929 - 2019 Patricia Reidy Ford, 89, of Beaumont, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1929, in Beaumont, to Josephine Marguerite Bruhweiler and John Thomas Reidy. Survivors include her son, Watt Ford and his wife, Jennifer, of Beaumont; daughters, Catharine Sonnenberg and her husband, John, of Austin; Ann Shorts and her husband, Will, of Fannett; Patricia Nantz and her husband, Bob, of Beaumont; Jean Elrod and her husband, Danny, of Hamshire; daughters-in-law, Lisa Ford, of Beaumont; and Michea Ford, of Hamshire; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; many family friends. Mrs. Ford is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Watt Ford; and sons, Scott Ford and John Ford. The family would like to extend a special Thank You for the exceptional care shown to Mrs. Ford by Montebello Home Care, CIMA Hospice, and, Judy Pugh, Dora Ellis, Tamika Johnson, and Bertha Fletcher. A Rosary for Mrs. Ford will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering to follow until 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions for Mrs. Ford may be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys, Beaumont, TX 77706 or Garth House, 1895 McFaddin, Beaumont, Texas 77701. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 4, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|