Forrest Davis Carson passed away peacefully at Conroe Regional Medical Center on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 60 with his family by his side.



Forrest !s survived by his wife, Melissa Carson of Spurger, TX; his children, Sara Carson of Beaumont, TX, Erin Stephens and Son-in-Law, Reggie Stephens of Spurger, TX; his grandchildren, Avenley and Sawyer Stephens; his siblings, Raymond Reynolds of Sasebo, Japan; Lorie Reynolds of Sour Lake, TX, and Rusty Reynolds of Silsbee, TX. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Hare Reynolds and sister, Dayla Carson along with numerous family and friends.

Forrest was born on January 11, 1959 in Kountze, TX to Wanda Hare. He went to school in Silsbee, TX.



He married Melissa Thompson on March 10, 1984 in Spurger, TX. He later on went to Angelina College where he completed his Associate's Degree in Drafting and Design in 1996. In 1997, he began working for Fittz & Shipman, Incorporated. While working at Fittz & Shipman, Forrest completed many projects with some of his biggest accomplishments being, the City of Beaumont Fire Station No. 1, Ford Park Arena, and Sabine Pass ISD Gymnasium and Auditorium. Forrest loved his job and loved sharing about the work. He also spent many of his younger years as a logger, working alongside friends in the woods. Aside from work, Forrest loved his family and loved serving the Lord with his church family. He had many Christian brothers and sisters whom he loved dearly. He spent his entire life serving his Lord and taking care of his family.



The funeral is scheduled for 2:00pm on December 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Spurger. Pastor Cole Clark will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Forrest's life. Burial Services will be held at Beech Creek Cemetery in Spurger, Texas following the funeral Service.



