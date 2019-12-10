Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest Daniel "Danny" Nelson. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Forrest Daniel "Danny" Nelson, age 58, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Beaumont, Texas, on January 27, 1961, to Roberta Ann Bonnette and Gerald Lynn Nelson.

Danny was a believer in Jesus Christ, knowing that Jesus is the only way to eternal salvation with God the Father, believing Jesus when he said, "I am the resurrection and the life, he who believes in Me though he may die, he shall live and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die." John 11:25

He was married to his beloved for 34 years. He loved the Lord, his family, & the second amendment. Through the years Danny was known as a proud Harding University dad, a Whataburger connoisseur, an excellent BBQ grill master, an active Girl Scout Cookie Dad and an overall Superman to his two girls, Melissa & Megan, whom he loved dearly.

He worked as a Safety Specialist in the oil & gas industry for over 20 years. On the job he was known as just "Forrest." He blessed many with his generosity and sense of humor throughout his travels.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Nelson; daughters, Melissa Stanaland and her husband, Nathan, and Megan Nelson all from Katy, Texas; stepdad, Nathan G. Miller, Sr. of Beaumont, Texas; brothers, Gerold Miller, of Beaumont, Texas, and Branden Miller and his wife, Gretchen, of Lexington, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Ann Bonnette Miller; grandmother, Irene Easter Day LeBlanc; and father, Gerald Lynn Nelson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Park Central Church of Christ, 3901 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas. Place of interment will be Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, Texas.

