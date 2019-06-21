1923 - 2019 Rose Mary Fowler, 96, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on February 10, 1923, in Beaumont, to Mae Fertitta and Jake Magliolo. Rose Mary met her husband at Ideco, married on April 15, 1951, and went on to raise her daughter, Darlene. Rose Mary was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Jackson and her husband, Terry; grandsons, Ryan Jackson and David Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Fowler; and sister, Jennie Mae Samuelson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rose Mary's devoted caregivers, Sharesa Tatum, Toshia Johnson, Lakieth Reggie, Sandra Bill, and Linda Reggie. A gathering of Mrs. Fowler's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Broussard's, with her entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 21, 2019