Franceda Barnes Williams (1928 - 2019)
  • "Another Christian Soldier called Home... Expressions of..."
    - George/Joycelyn Battles
  • "Praying for the family may God continue to Bless each and..."
    - Lue vella Smith
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Connie Waters-Beal
  • "Praying for the family. You'll have our deepest sympathy..."
    - Mary Ceasar
  • "RIP Ms Franceda I will miss you. Praying for the family...."
    - Frances Jackson
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont
3522 Washington Blvd.
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
2725 W. Virginia St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Good Hope Baptist Church
2725 W. Virginia St.
Beaumont, TX
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Houston National Cemetery Houston
Obituary
1928 - 2019 Franceda Barnes Williams 91, of Beaumont, TX; passed Aug. 07, 2019. Funeral Services will be Aug. 17, 2019 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church 2725 W. Virginia St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Maze, daughter, Janis Barnes Villery and brother: Nathan Monroe. Cherishing her memories are children: Daryl Price (Rose), Willie Barnes (Cynthia) and Grethan Barnes. Siblings: Martha Duhon and Betty Pete. 7- Grandchildren, 22- Great Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephew other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
