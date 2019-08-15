1928 - 2019 Franceda Barnes Williams 91, of Beaumont, TX; passed Aug. 07, 2019. Funeral Services will be Aug. 17, 2019 at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church 2725 W. Virginia St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 11AM until funeral at 1PM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Maze, daughter, Janis Barnes Villery and brother: Nathan Monroe. Cherishing her memories are children: Daryl Price (Rose), Willie Barnes (Cynthia) and Grethan Barnes. Siblings: Martha Duhon and Betty Pete. 7- Grandchildren, 22- Great Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephew other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019