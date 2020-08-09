1/1
Dr. Frank Almerine Thomas Jr.
1924 - 2020
Dr. Frank A. Thomas Jr.

Frank Almerine Thomas, Jr., 96, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Silsbee, Texas.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. A Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Dr. Thomas was a long-time professor, vice president, and president of Lamar University.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Havens Thomas; children, Sarah Tutt, Nancy McLean, and Frank Thomas III; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
