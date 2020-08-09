Dr. Frank A. Thomas Jr.



Frank Almerine Thomas, Jr., 96, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Silsbee, Texas.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. A Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Dr. Thomas was a long-time professor, vice president, and president of Lamar University.



He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Havens Thomas; children, Sarah Tutt, Nancy McLean, and Frank Thomas III; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.



