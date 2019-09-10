1927 - 2019 Frank Elbert Hannah, Sr., 92, of Vidor, passed away on September 7, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. A Graveside Service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at Winn Hill Cemetery in Jack County. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Jacksboro, Texas, on May 6, 1927, he was the son of Ardra Viv Hannah and Zella Cleo (Rich) Hannah. Frank honorably served in the United States military as a merchant marine in WWII. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them. Frank was a good provider and a very hard worker. He was a longtime member of the Vidor Masonic Lodge. Frank enjoyed working and reading blue prints. He began his career as a carpenter and eventually started FEH Construction in 1977 and built it from the ground up to be a very successful company. His proudest job was the Clean Water Project at Terrell Park. Frank was a very honest business man and would help anyone in need. Frank had a great memory until the end of his life. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ardra and Cleo Hannah; brother, Billy Lewis Hannah; and sister, Helen Laverne Woody. He is survived by the mother of his children, Ruby Nell Hannah of Vidor; children, Dora Lyle (Roger) of Cypress, Frank "Frankie" Hannah, Jr. (Debbie) of Vidor, Alden Hannah (Carol Ramsey) of Vidor, Donna Rash (Randy) of Lumberton, and step-son Paul Ball (Debbie) of Vidor; grandchildren, Laura Ann Lyle Lovitt (Robert) of Cypress, Daniel Lyle of Cypress, Karla Taylor (Phillip) of Deweyville, Brian Leatherwood (Brandi) of Vidor, Jamie White of Katy, Derrick Hannah (Heather) of Orange, Melissa Bailey (Jesse) of Galveston, Erika Hunter (Jake) of Cushing, and Frank "Chip" Hannah, III of Vidor; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Lyle, Brian Leatherwood, Derrick Hannah, Jesse Bailey, Jake Hunter, Phillip Taylor, Seth Leatherwood, Robert Lovitt, and Frank "Chip" Hannah, III. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the caregivers that have taken care of Frank for the past two years.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019