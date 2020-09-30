1/1
Frank J. Banar
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Banar was born February 18th, 1939, in Detroit, MI to parents Frank and Angeline Banar. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, after a brief illness, with his wife and children by his side.

Frank grew up in Detroit, MI, graduated High School from Catholic Central in Detroit, and from Wayne State University in Detroit, in 1963, with a Master's Degree in Geology. He hired on with Mobil Oil right after college and travelled to Tripoli, Libya. He met the love of his life, Theresa, in 1968 and they were married in 1969.

From Tripoli, they travelled to Managua, Nicaragua; Dallas, TX; Slidell, LA; Lafayette, LA, before settling down in The Woodlands, TX in 1987. He retired from Mobil in 2000 after 37 years employment, and then worked as a consultant with Escopeta Oil & Gas in Houston, TX.

Frank enjoyed fishing, travel, fine food and wine and being involved with all his children's activities. Frank was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Community, the Knights of Columbus Council 12327, and on the Board of the Heritage Museum in Conroe, TX. Frank was a kind and generous man who loved his family and friends and gave freely of his time to them.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, David. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa, son Mark, and his wife Keri, and their children Connor, Kyle, Kennedi, and Cason of Argyle, TX, daughter, Amanda of Ft. Worth, TX, Siblings Sr. Margaret Angeline, Little Sisters of the Poor, Indianapolis, IN, James Banar (Julie), Livonia, MI, Kathy LeBlanc (Jim), Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Lassner, Boseman, MT. He was also uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 7801 Bay Branch Drive, The Woodlands on Thursday, October 1 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Augustine Home, 2345 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Attention: Sr. Margaret Angeline. To share a memory or to offer a condolence to the family please visit www.forestparkthewoodlands.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved