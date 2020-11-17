1/1
Frank Joseph Danna
1942 - 2020
Frank Joseph Danna went home to the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born to Mary Elizabeth and Joseph Danna in Beaumont, Texas, in 1942.

He attended St. Anthony's Schools and Lamar University. He served his country in the Army Reserves for six years. He married Diane Sellers (Blanks) in 1967 and together they had one daughter, Ameé Annette Danna (Baker). Frank was an avid sports fan and was passionate about his Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He retired from Certified Laboratories after a 35 year career. He was a loving and kind man that will be missed by many.

He is survived by his daughter, Ameé and husband, Tim Baker, his daughter, Renee Felan and his grandson, Andrés Viera. Also, his siblings Jodie Adcock, Mary Golden and Rick Danna, and numerous nieces and nephews.. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Natalie Walker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 am under the direction of Waltrip Funeral Directors, 1415 Campbell Road, Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzeheimer's Association, 6055 S. Loop E. Fwy, Houston, Texas 77087, would be appreciated.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
7134652525
