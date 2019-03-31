Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank M. Easley. View Sign

1928 - 2019 Frank M. Easley, 90 of Beaumont, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was Born in Hale Center, Texas in 1928. His family moved to Northwest Arkansas, where he was educated in the fine public schools at Gravette, Arkansas. He received his Marketing Degree from the University of Arkansas. Frank was vice-president and marketing manager for Triangle Blueprint and Supply Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and had been associated with them for many years when he quit and moved to Beaumont, Texas, in 1973. Frank was a Sales Engineer for LeFebure Bank Equipment Co. until he retired at age 67. He was transferred to Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1988 and remained there until retirement at which time he returned to Beaumont. Frank served on many church boards in Tulsa, Ft.

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019

