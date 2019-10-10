|
Fred Charles "Coach" Theobald, Jr., 95, of Beaumont, died Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Beaumont, on October 5, 1924, to Lee Dovie Hayles and Fred Theobald, Sr. Coach was a United States Air Force veteran and self-employed CPA. Survivors include his children, Cindy Johansen, of Beaumont; Fred "Mark" Theobald and his wife, Colette, of Honey Island; and Renee Cole and her husband, Charles C. Jr., of Beaumont; brother, Mahlon Theobald, of Georgia; grandchildren, Ann Marie Hoffien and her husband, David, of Minnesota; Rebecca Baltrush and her husband, Hans, of Missouri; Jessica Theobald and Ashley Rose Theobald, both of Port Arthur; Sarah Elizabeth Dunham and her husband, Kyle, of Fort Worth; and Abigail Grace Theobald, of Missouri City; great-grandchildren, William Theobald, of Missouri, David Hebert, of Missouri, and Jeremy Barrios, of Port Neches; great-great-grandchild, Kalen Davis, of Missouri. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha "Totsie" Theobald; sons, Charles Lee Theobald and Alan Brian Theobald; and grandchild, Ole Johansen. A gathering of Mr. Theobald's family and friends will be from 5:00. p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar University, Accounting Department Scholarship, P.O. Box 10042, Beaumont, Texas 77710; Baylor University, Accounting Department Scholarship, One Bear Place #97026, Waco, Texas 76798-2561; or to an organization of one's choice. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019
