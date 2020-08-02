Fred Eugene Brown, a longtime resident of Port Arthur and Groves, died July 30 at his home, only 10 days after a diagnosis of advanced liver cancer. He was 95.



Fred was born in Geneva, Al., on Nov. 21, 1924, to Buna and Jesse Brown. He was the youngest of four boys, one of whom died as a child. His father was a locomotive engineer and Fred forever remembered the exhilaration of the powerful steam engines his father drove.



After his parents' divorce, he moved with his mother to Mobile where they lived a few years. But by 1936, he was on a bus headed to join his mother in Port Arthur, where she had moved.It was his first long trip through other states and the kind bus driver allowed him to get a look at bustling New Orleans from the sidewalk outside the Greyhound bus station.



His enduring love for Port Arthur began during those first years living near downtown as a self-described street kid. As a teenager, he held a variety of jobs. His stint as a soda jerk at Kleas Drug Store on Procter Street led to meeting Verda Scott, the girl who eventually became his wife.



They became engaged but World War II intervened. Fred joined the Army in April 1943,at age 18. Having never been on an airplane, he nonetheless volunteered to jump out of them. He became part of the 460th Parachute Field Artillery Battalion in the 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team.



Fred first saw combat in the Rome-Arno Campaign in Italy. On Aug. 15, 1944, he parachutedin the predawn darkness in the first wave of the Allies' invasion of Southern France. The 517theventually moved into the Maritime Alps where he was in combat for more than 90 days.



Finally billeted in December 1944 in actual barracks for the first time overseas, the men of the 517thwere upbeat. Rumor was that the war in Europe was almost over. But on Dec. 21, the combat team left the warm barracks in Northern France, climbed into the open backs of trucks and rode through the night in sleet and snow into the Battle of the Bulge.



For the next 37 days, Fred'scombat team was in daily battle with units from the German SS, Panzer and Airborne Armies. Fred earned the Bronze Star Medal for his heroic action in the Battle of Manhay.



Finally, the 517thfought in the Rhineland Campaign to secure a route for the Allies into Germany.



Other medals awarded to Fred included EAME Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars and 1 Bronze Arrowhead; 2 Overseas Service Bars; the French Croix de Guerre with Silver-Gilt Star awarded to his battalion and the medal of Knight in the French Order of the Legion of Honor.



After returning from the war, Fred married Verda in August 1945, and settled into his adult life in Port Arthur. Their daughter, Lois,was born in 1947 and daughter, Becky, in 1951.



Fred had a successful and happy 40-year career at DuPont in Orange, retiring as maintenance supervisor in 1986.



He and Verda were married 61 years. After her death in 2006, he enjoyed late life with his sweetheart Lurline Warren. They had 12 years of love and companionship before Lurline's death just last month. He was left with a broken heart.



Among a variety of leadership roles in his younger years, Fred served as a longtime deacon at First Baptist Church of Port Arthur, president of the Lakeview Lions Club and president of the 517th PRCT Association.



He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Henry Gregory of Cypress; daughter and son-in-law Becky and Wayne Gregory of Austin; four grandsons: Chris Gregory (Sue) and Ryan Gregory (Samantha), all of Cypress;Dylan Gregory-Horowitz (Jimmy) of Taylor; and Wyn Gregory (Kate) of Austin; and seven great-grandchildren: Alex, Nicolas, Evelyn, Dominic, Quinn, Ira and Andy; and a half-brother, Joe Brown of Bonifay, Fl.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Clifford and Mack Brown; and baby great-grandson, Noah Gregory.



He leaves behind Maria and Kirk Petross, neighbors who became devoted friends. He was especially close to Maria and adored her.



Fred also dearly loved his four extraordinary caregivers for the last two years. They are Candace Londow, Mary Wiltz, Shorly Lopez and Nadine Williams. They carried him to the hereafter on their angels' wings.



Visitation will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service to honor Fred's life will be at 2:00 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson with Rev. Mark Humble, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



Due to Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and cemetery are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.



