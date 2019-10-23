Fred Odom (1919 - 2019)
Obituary
Fred Odom, 99, of Beaumont, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on November 17, 1919, in New Castle, Indiana, to Ruth Ellen Meeks and George Albert Odom. Fred owned and operated Odom Pharmacy in Nome. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Schmoll, of Bastrop; grandchildren, Toby Schmoll and Tony Schmoll, both of Beaumont, Phillip Pounds, of Austin, Ronald Odom and Audra Lien, both of Houston; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Odom; and son, John Odom. A gathering of Mr. Odom's family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4330 Crow Road, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one's choice. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
