Freeda G. Friedman passed away on February 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 24, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mrs. Friedman was a lifelong resident of Beaumont, Texas and the daughter of the late Henry and Miriam Greene. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-three years, Herbert H. Friedman, of Beaumont, Texas. Freeda and Herbert owned Friedman's Pawn and Jewelry in Beaumont, Texas and made many lifelong friends. Freeda was a very talented artist and created many portraits of family members and enjoyed crocheting blankets and Sesame Street characters for her grandchildren.
Freeda is survived by her daughter, Harriet Eisenstein and her husband, Arnold; daughter, Janice Muscat and daughter, Marian Friedman; grandchildren, Andrea Winard and husband, Yosef; Leslie Henry and husband Gerrick; Adam Muscat and wife Michelle; Traci Ashmore and husband Ryan; in addition, her great grandchildren, Jonathan Henry, Jeremy Henry, Sophia Winard, Avery Muscat, Alyssa Winard, Jace Henry, and Madison Muscat. She is survived by her loving sister, Reva Pearl.
Freeda's graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Kol Israel Cemetery, 100 Muller Street, Beaumont, Texas, with Rabbi Matthew Michaels, officiating, with a Minyon to follow at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Spector, Arnold Eisenstein, Adam Muscat, Mitchell Pearl, Ryan Ashmore, Yosef Winard, Gerrick Henry, and Michael Wolf.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2020