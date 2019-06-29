Gada Faye Condray (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gada Faye Condray.
Service Information
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX
77642
(409)-962-4408
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Galbreath-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
4941 E I-20 Service Road North
Willow Park, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gada Faye Condray, of Weatherford, peacefully departed from this earthly life Thursday evening, June 20, at the age of 87.

A memorial service celebrating her life, will be held on July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Galbreath-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E I-20 Service Road North in Willow Park, Texas.

Faye was born on September 11, 1931, in Harmony, Texas to James and Lessie Harvey. She married Norman Condray on November 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1998. Faye was a selfless, dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Memaw. Faye was a devout Christian, had a vivacious personality and her absence will be felt, and her presence greatly missed.

Faye is survived by her children, Linda Rawls, Jason (Jamie) Condray, and Renee (Tony) Navarro; her 7 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren; by her sister Mavis Pippin; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her spouse, Faye was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Luster and Earl Harvey.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Port Arthur, TX   (409) 962-4408
funeral home direction icon