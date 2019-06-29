Gada Faye Condray, of Weatherford, peacefully departed from this earthly life Thursday evening, June 20, at the age of 87.
A memorial service celebrating her life, will be held on July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Galbreath-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E I-20 Service Road North in Willow Park, Texas.
Faye was born on September 11, 1931, in Harmony, Texas to James and Lessie Harvey. She married Norman Condray on November 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1998. Faye was a selfless, dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Memaw. Faye was a devout Christian, had a vivacious personality and her absence will be felt, and her presence greatly missed.
Faye is survived by her children, Linda Rawls, Jason (Jamie) Condray, and Renee (Tony) Navarro; her 7 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren; by her sister Mavis Pippin; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her spouse, Faye was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Luster and Earl Harvey.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on June 29, 2019