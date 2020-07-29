GARY J. DORSEY



Multi-talented Houston musician, Gary Joseph Dorsey, passed away in Houston, TX on July 26, 2020, at age 80.



Born to Emma and Rufus Dorsey on June 27, 1940, in Houston, TX, he grew up in Pt. Arthur, TX. Gary loved football and was proud to be chosen an All District Thomas Jefferson High Yellow Jacket. He attended Tarleton Jr. College on a football scholarship and later attended Lamar Univ. where he studied music and began playing in local bands with musicians such as Janis Joplin, Johnny & Edgar Winter, Ivory Joe Hunter, Johnny Preston, Big Bopper, Gene Bourgeois, Jerry LaCroix and Dale Gothia. Gary moved to Boston, MA and attended Berklee College of Music where he worked with many well-known musicians including George Benson and Dave Burrell. Upon his return to Pt. Arthur in 1966 he joined the popular 10-piece blues band, The Boogie Kings. The band has since been inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame. Gary moved to Houston in 1969 and played throughout the States and Europe with bands and musicians too numerous to mention. He was held in high regard by all who had an opportunity to share a bandstand with him. Gary was also a music educator and taught guitar lessons at H&H Music Co. and Brook Mays Music Co. in Houston for many years.



Gary was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Shelby, and sister Rhonda Hughes. He is survived by his sons, Gary Jr. (Angela) and Jason (Zoe), daughter, Vicky McAllister (John), sister, Sherry Dorsey (Miguel) and many relations in the extended Dorsey family.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. August 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, Tx, followed by a reception at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home, 4841 39th St, Pt. Arthur, Tx. Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings at both functions.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life in Houston will be delayed until a later date.



